Belarusian Constitutional Commission Members To Be Responsible For Proposals - President

Tue 30th March 2021 | 02:48 PM

Belarusian Constitutional Commission Members to Be Responsible for Proposals - President

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that members of the constitutional commission in Belarus will be personally responsible for all proposals presented to the president

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that members of the constitutional commission in Belarus will be personally responsible for all proposals presented to the president.

"I said that two versions of the constitution were prepared. But my demand was one: all changes to the constitution must be personified. You suggest it � you sign it. And what do you think? Two options � almost no changes. Because people understood that they would have to answer for any proposals and changes later. And those 36 people, members of the constitutional commission, they will be personally responsible for the proposals that they will submit to at least the president," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Sovetskaya Belorussiya - Belarus' Segodnya newspaper.

Lukashenko has said that the draft of the new constitution of Belarus would be submitted to a referendum at the beginning of 2022, and the draft of the basic law would be prepared by the end of 2021. On March 16, he signed a decree on the creation of a constitutional commission, which will be engaged in the preparation of amendments. The commission must submit its proposals to the head of state by August 1.

