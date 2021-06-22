Belarusian Court Lists Opposition-Made Movie About Lukashenko as Extremist

UrduPoint.com
Tue 22nd June 2021

An opposition-made investigative movie about President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko was added to the country's list of extremist materials by a court decision, according to the Ministry of Information

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) An opposition-made investigative movie about President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko was added to the country's list of extremist materials by a court decision, according to the Ministry of Information.

"Information product YouTube video named 'Lukashenko. Zolotoe Dno [Gold Bottom]' [under] the decision of the court of the Central District of Minsk of June 10, 2021," the ministry's updated list of extremist materials read.

Polish-based Belarusian opposition figures, whose Telegram channel Nexta has been designated by Minsk as extremist, released the investigative film about Lukashenko in March.

The movie is focused on luxury residencies allegedly belonging to the head of state and purchased with public money. The founders of the Telegram channel Stepan Putilo and Roman Protasevich were, in turn, included in the list of those involved in terrorism, with the latter having been detained by Belarusian law enforcement officers in May.

Commenting on the movie, Lukashenko denounced it as deceitful, noting that he would never allow himself to steal anything from the people. The Belarusian leader also said that the only "palace" he had was the small village house of his mother, while all the rest of his property belongs to the state.

