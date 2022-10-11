UrduPoint.com

Belarusian President Lukashenko To Visit Tajikistan - Press Service

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2022 | 02:20 AM

Belarusian President Lukashenko to Visit Tajikistan - Press Service

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will start a two-day official visit to Tajikistan on Tuesday, the presidential press service said in a statement.

"An official visit to Tajikistan will take place on October 11-12," according to the statement.

In Dushanbe, Lukashenko will hold talks with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon in narrow and expanded formats with the participation of delegation members.

"The sides will discuss expansion of cooperation, primarily in the trade and economic sphere, implementation of current and future projects. Following the talks, a package of international documents is expected to be signed," the press service said.

According to the Belarusian STV channel, during Lukashenko's visit, a roadmap for cooperation between the countries until 2026 is to be signed.

Related Topics

Visit Dushanbe Tajikistan October

Recent Stories

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks about IIOJK

35 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th October 2022

1 hour ago
 UN set to meet after Russia strikes in Ukraine

UN set to meet after Russia strikes in Ukraine

10 hours ago
 Rana Sanaullah says Imran's party playing drama wi ..

Rana Sanaullah says Imran's party playing drama with public

10 hours ago
 Electoral lists including of Larkana displayed in ..

Electoral lists including of Larkana displayed in District Election Commissioner ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.