Belarusian President Lukashenko to Visit Tajikistan - Press Service

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will start a two-day official visit to Tajikistan on Tuesday, the presidential press service said in a statement.

"An official visit to Tajikistan will take place on October 11-12," according to the statement.

In Dushanbe, Lukashenko will hold talks with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon in narrow and expanded formats with the participation of delegation members.

"The sides will discuss expansion of cooperation, primarily in the trade and economic sphere, implementation of current and future projects. Following the talks, a package of international documents is expected to be signed," the press service said.

According to the Belarusian STV channel, during Lukashenko's visit, a roadmap for cooperation between the countries until 2026 is to be signed.