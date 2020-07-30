UrduPoint.com
Belgian Foreign Minister Welcomes US Decision To Reposition EUCOM Headquarters - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defense of Belgium Philippe Goffin on Wednesday praised Washington's decision to relocate its European Command (EUCOM) headquarters to the Belgian city of Mons, the country's RTBF broadcaster reported.

Earlier in the day, EUCOM commander Air Force Gen. Tod D. Wolters told reporters that the United States would relocate its EUCOM headquarters from Germany to Belgium as part of the Pentagon's strategy to reposition forces on the continent. The impending relocation will consolidate US military headquarters from across Europe in Belgium, where NATO command centers are located, which will improve cross-agency coordination and readiness, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said.

According to the broadcaster, the minister considered the move as proof of Belgium's "credibility" on the international scene, adding that the decision is yet to be discussed with the US Congress, which is set to allocate funds for the purpose.

The minister added that he was informed of these plans during phone talks with his US counterpart last week, the broadcaster reported.

