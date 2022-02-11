Belgium Allows Nightclubs to Reopen, Cancels Mask-Wearing in Schools

Belgium on Friday decided to lift a number of pandemic restrictions, allowing nightclubs to reopen and canceling obligatory mask-wearing for children under 12 in schools, amid a steady decline in COVID-19 infections

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Belgium on Friday decided to lift a number of pandemic restrictions, allowing nightclubs to reopen and canceling obligatory mask-wearing for children under 12 in schools, amid a steady decline in COVID-19 infections.

The Belgian consultative committee on the coronavirus decided to lower the level of epidemiological threat from red to orange, allowing for the lifting of several restrictions. The new rules will go into effect on February 18.

Starting next week, remote work will no longer be mandatory, though it will remain highly recommended. Under the previous rules, employees were allowed to go to the office one day a week. Wearing a mask will no longer be necessary in elementary schools, but the rule will continue to be enforced for children over 12 years of age and adults.

Restrictions on the opening hours of night shops, bars and restaurants will also be lifted. Nightclubs will reopen after months of being closed down. Concerts in places without seat allocation will also be allowed.

At the same time, coronavirus certificates will still be required for visiting a number of public places, including restaurants, cinemas and sports clubs.

Belgium saw a 44% drop in infection rates compared to last week. There are about 4,000 people in hospitals with coronavirus, including 400 patients in intensive care units. Mortality has also decreased by almost 30%.