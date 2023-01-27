Belgium Set to Approve New Military Aid Package for Ukraine Worth $98Mln - Reports

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) Belgium's government will approve a new military assistance package to Ukraine worth 90 million Euros ($98 million) on January 27, Sudinfo news outlet reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The package will include US-made air-to-air missiles AIM-120, which were previously carried by F-16 fighters of the Belgian air force, the report said. The missiles are planned to be integrated into NASAMS air defense systems that were previously supplied to Kiev. The exact number of missiles is unknown, however an undisclosed official told the news portal that Belgium had few missiles of this type, but it had to transfer them due to "too strong pressure."

In addition, Belgium can give Ukraine anti-tank grenade launchers M72, anti-tank ammunition and domestically produced SCAR assault rifles, according to the report.

Since the beginning of the Ukraine conflict, Belgium has transferred to Ukraine military assistance worth a total of 90 million euros.

On Wednesday, Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder said that the country had no serviceable tanks to give to Ukraine, acknowledging that private companies can sell Leopard 1 tanks to the government for speculative prices. She added the cabinet would evaluate other opportunities on Friday.

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.