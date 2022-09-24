UrduPoint.com

Belgium Shuts Down 1 NPP Reactor As Part Of Nuclear Phaseout Plan - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Belgium Shuts Down 1 NPP Reactor as Part of Nuclear Phaseout Plan - Reports

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) Belgium began the shut down of one of the four reactors at the Doel Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) as part of the nuclear exit plan, the RTBF broadcaster reported.

The Doel NPP, located on the outskirts of the city of Antwerp, has been in operation for 40 years. The reactor that will be closed down is the third unit of the NPP and could alone account for 10% of Belgium's electricity production.

In 2021, Belgium's ruling coalition decided to stop all operating nuclear reactors by 2025. However the conflict in Ukraine and the sharp rise in energy prices forced the government to reconsider this decision and keep two reactors until 2035.

A number of politicians insist on extending the operation of other reactors due to the energy crisis in the EU and soaring energy prices.

Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been growing as part of a global trend of post-COVID recovery. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the West, fuel prices have accelerated the growth, pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.

Related Topics

Electricity Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Energy Crisis Nuclear Belgium All Government

Recent Stories

Dar may be next finance minister, says Sanaullah

Dar may be next finance minister, says Sanaullah

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan again highlights instances of Indian terr ..

Pakistan again highlights instances of Indian terrorism at UN against neighbours

1 hour ago
 Woman cries for justice over alleged torture, fina ..

Woman cries for justice over alleged torture, financial loss during police raid ..

3 hours ago
 Three terrorists killed by security forces in sepa ..

Three terrorists killed by security forces in separate operations

4 hours ago
 PM urges world leders to act now to deal with clim ..

PM urges world leders to act now to deal with climate change

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.