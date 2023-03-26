UrduPoint.com

Berlin Condemns Russia's Decision To Station Nuclear Weapons In Belarus - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Berlin Condemns Russia's Decision to Station Nuclear Weapons in Belarus - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2023) The German Foreign Ministry on Sunday condemned Russia's decision to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus and called it an "attempt at nuclear intimidation," German media reported.

On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow and Minsk had agreed to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus without violating international commitments, adding that the United States had long stationed its tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of its allies and NATO countries. The construction of the weapons storage facility in Belarus will be completed on July 1, Putin said.

"The comparison made by President Putin with the joint use of NATO nuclear weapons is misleading and cannot be used to justify the step announced by Russia," the ministry said in a statement, as quoted by German news agency dpa.

Berlin also reportedly recalled that Minsk had made several international commitments to be free of nuclear weapons.

The German authorities do not comment on the existence of nuclear weapons in the country, but leading international experts estimate the number of US nuclear bombs in the Western European country at several dozen units. For many years, opposition parties in Germany have been demanding the withdrawal of US nuclear weapons from the country's territory.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Nuclear German Germany Minsk Vladimir Putin Belarus United States July Sunday Media From Opposition

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issues 432 decision ..

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issues 432 decisions worth AED 299 million

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th March 2023

6 hours ago
 Spain beat Norway 3-0 in Euro 2024 Qualifying

Spain beat Norway 3-0 in Euro 2024 Qualifying

12 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.