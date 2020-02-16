UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlin Conference On Libya Diplomats Launch International Follow-up Committee - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 04:10 PM

Berlin Conference on Libya Diplomats Launch International Follow-up Committee - Statement

MUNICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) Top diplomats from Berlin conference on Libya participant-nations and organizations on Sunday launched the International Follow-up Committee on Libya (IFCL) which looks to exert diplomatic and technical efforts to implement the agreements penned in the January conference.

"The IFCL will meet regularly under UN leadership at Senior Officials' level in capitals and in working groups at technical level on the ground," a statement released by the group read.

The next rotating co-chair will be Italy followed by the League of Arab State and the European Union, the statement went on to say.

Related Topics

United Nations European Union Berlin Italy Libya January Sunday From Top Arab

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler grants fishermen AED5 million

57 minutes ago

FAB issues bonds valued at over AED3 billion withi ..

57 minutes ago

Saudi youth to volunteer at Expo 2020 Dubai

57 minutes ago

Ghadan 21 transforming Abu Dhabi&#039;s economy, c ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Lithuanian President on I ..

2 hours ago

Bowardi to highlight defence cooperation at Global ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.