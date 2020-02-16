Berlin Conference on Libya Diplomats Launch International Follow-up Committee - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUNICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) Top diplomats from Berlin conference on Libya participant-nations and organizations on Sunday launched the International Follow-up Committee on Libya (IFCL) which looks to exert diplomatic and technical efforts to implement the agreements penned in the January conference.

"The IFCL will meet regularly under UN leadership at Senior Officials' level in capitals and in working groups at technical level on the ground," a statement released by the group read.

The next rotating co-chair will be Italy followed by the League of Arab State and the European Union, the statement went on to say.