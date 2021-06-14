UrduPoint.com
Berlin Says Uninterested In Reviving Inter-Governmental Consultations With Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Germany does not consider it feasible to restore inter-governmental consultations with Russia, but maintains contacts at lower levels, the country's government said on Monday, responding to an inquiry from Alternative for Germany (AfD) lawmakers.

The consultations were frozen in 2014 over Crimea's reunification with Russia.

"Foreign and security policy issues are discussed within the Russian-German High Level Working Group on Security (HLWG), which was reactivated in November 2018 .

.. The German government at the moment does not consider it necessary to create new formats under the current political circumstances," the government said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

"The Federal government supports dialogue with the Russian Federation at all levels below government consultations, which are still suspended, via consultations, visits and discussions within regular formats, such as the HLWG," the statement reads.

