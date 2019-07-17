UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlusconi Says Confident Italy's Lega Party Never Received Funding From Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 05:18 PM

Berlusconi Says Confident Italy's Lega Party Never Received Funding From Russia

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi expressed confidence on Wednesday, citing a conversation he had with Russian President Vladimir Putin, that Italy's euroskeptic Lega party had never received any funding from Moscow, despite rumors to the contrary

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi expressed confidence on Wednesday, citing a conversation he had with Russian President Vladimir Putin, that Italy's euroskeptic Lega party had never received any funding from Moscow, despite rumors to the contrary.

On Thursday, Italian prosecutors publicly announced that they were probing the claims that Lega members entertained the possibility of getting some 65 million Euros ($72 million) from Russian officials as part of a covert deal. Matteo Salvini, a deputy prime minister and the party's leader, said he would go to parliament to answer any questions regarding the case, but the prosecution said that this was not necessary and that the investigation was expected to be long and complex.

"I am confident that Russia did not provide any financing to the Lega party. Vladimir Putin has assured me of this himself and he did not have any reason to tell me anything but the truth," Berlusconi said in an interview aired by Italy's Rai broadcaster.

Berlusconi noted that a meeting might have taken place between Italian and Russian officials to discuss matters related to energy exports, as Moscow is a major supplier of Europe's gas and oil, but the Italian politician emphasized that any discussion of financing a political party was completely "illegal."

The rumors about Russia allegedly funding the Lega party have been circulating since February, when Italian L'Espresso weekly claimed that Salvini and his representatives discussed the matter with Russian officials during their October visit to Moscow ahead of the European elections. The party allegedly received 3 million euros under the guise of Russian diesel exports, the news outlet claimed. Moscow as well as Salvini have repeatedly refuted the allegations.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Moscow Russia Europe Parliament Oil Visit Vladimir Putin Italy February October Gas From Million

Recent Stories

There Are No Talks About Exchange of Ukrainian Sai ..

21 seconds ago

Russia Does Not Consider MH17 Crash Investigation ..

28 seconds ago

Stokes plays down redemption talk after World Cup ..

4 minutes ago

Rivers Indus, Kabul flowing in low, medium flood: ..

4 minutes ago

Police to provide foolproof security to polio team ..

4 minutes ago

Stock exchange stays flat 17 July 2019

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.