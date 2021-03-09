UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Administration Sued By 12 States Over Expansion Of Federal Regulations - Attorney

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 12:29 PM

Biden Administration Sued by 12 States Over Expansion of Federal Regulations - Attorney

A coalition of 12 US states have filed a lawsuit against the administration of President Joe Biden over the recently-signed climate executive order that they believe will have a serious impact on the country's economy due to the massive expansion of federal regulatory power, the Missouri Attorney General's office said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) A coalition of 12 US states have filed a lawsuit against the administration of President Joe Biden over the recently-signed climate executive order that they believe will have a serious impact on the country's economy due to the massive expansion of Federal regulatory power, the Missouri Attorney General's office said.

The lawsuit led by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt was lodged on Monday and joined by state attorneys general from Arkansas, Arizona, Indiana, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah. The states, in particular, refer to the executive order to rejoin the Paris agreement on climate change signed by Biden in January on his first day in the office.

"Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt today [on Monday] led a coalition of 12 states in filing suit against President Joe Biden's administration over massive expansion of federal regulations through executive order, potentially impacting nearly every aspect of the economy and Missouri household," the office said in a press release.

The states claim that the decree signed by Biden violates the separation of powers principle � "the most fundamental bulwark of liberty" � and will be used to "inflict hundreds of billions or trillions of Dollars of damage" to the US economy in the upcoming decades.

Related Topics

Montana Paris January From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

PSL 6: Remaining matches are likely to be played i ..

5 minutes ago

Govt to use all available resources to control pri ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Damage From Corruption Crimes Exceeded $8 ..

2 minutes ago

Nation can no more be hoodwinked by political part ..

2 minutes ago

Crackdown against profiteers launched in Dir Lower ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Prime Minister Signed Decree on Early Reti ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.