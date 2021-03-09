Biden Administration Sued by 12 States Over Expansion of Federal Regulations - Attorney

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) A coalition of 12 US states have filed a lawsuit against the administration of President Joe Biden over the recently-signed climate executive order that they believe will have a serious impact on the country's economy due to the massive expansion of Federal regulatory power, the Missouri Attorney General's office said.

The lawsuit led by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt was lodged on Monday and joined by state attorneys general from Arkansas, Arizona, Indiana, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah. The states, in particular, refer to the executive order to rejoin the Paris agreement on climate change signed by Biden in January on his first day in the office.

"Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt today [on Monday] led a coalition of 12 states in filing suit against President Joe Biden's administration over massive expansion of federal regulations through executive order, potentially impacting nearly every aspect of the economy and Missouri household," the office said in a press release.

The states claim that the decree signed by Biden violates the separation of powers principle � "the most fundamental bulwark of liberty" � and will be used to "inflict hundreds of billions or trillions of Dollars of damage" to the US economy in the upcoming decades.