Biden Backs Putin's Proposal On Bilateral Exchange Of Cybercriminals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 08:10 PM

Biden Backs Putin's Proposal on Bilateral Exchange of Cybercriminals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Sunday voiced his support to an initiative proposed by Russian leader Vladimir Putin on the cooperation in terms of prosecution and exchange of cybercriminals between the two countries.

"I'm open to, if there's crimes committed against Russia, and the people committing those crimes are being harbored in the United States, I'm committed to holding them accountable, and I heard that, I was told as I was flying here that he said. I think that's potentially a good sign and progress," Biden said at a press conference.

The two leaders are set to hold the Russia-US summit in Geneva on June 16.

