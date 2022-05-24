Biden Considers Waiving Federal Air Pollution Rules to Lower US Fuel Prices - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden is considering whether to waive Federal environmental rules to reduce smog as part of an effort to lower record-breaking gasoline prices in the United States, Reuters reported citing three sources familiar with the matter.

The report said on Monday that the Biden administration may waive federal environmental rules designed to reduce air pollution during the summertime caused by exhaust emissions.

As of Monday afternoon, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States costs $4.59, according to the American automobile Association. The United States has hit consecutive record-breaking gasoline prices over the last several weeks.

The average national price for a gallon of regular gasoline the week of January 19, 2021, the last week of the Trump administration, was $2.38, according to the US Energy Information Administration.