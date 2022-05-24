UrduPoint.com

Biden Considers Waiving Federal Air Pollution Rules To Lower US Fuel Prices - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2022 | 03:50 AM

Biden Considers Waiving Federal Air Pollution Rules to Lower US Fuel Prices - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden is considering whether to waive Federal environmental rules to reduce smog as part of an effort to lower record-breaking gasoline prices in the United States, Reuters reported citing three sources familiar with the matter.

The report said on Monday that the Biden administration may waive federal environmental rules designed to reduce air pollution during the summertime caused by exhaust emissions.

As of Monday afternoon, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States costs $4.59, according to the American automobile Association. The United States has hit consecutive record-breaking gasoline prices over the last several weeks.

The average national price for a gallon of regular gasoline the week of January 19, 2021, the last week of the Trump administration, was $2.38, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

Related Topics

Trump Price United States January May

Recent Stories

Blome assumes office as new US Ambassador in Pakis ..

Blome assumes office as new US Ambassador in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Sweden in Talks With Turkey on Terrorism, Hopes to ..

Sweden in Talks With Turkey on Terrorism, Hopes to See 'Eye to Eye' - Ambassador

3 hours ago
 Putin, Zelenskyy Included in Annual Top-100 Most I ..

Putin, Zelenskyy Included in Annual Top-100 Most Influential People List by Time

3 hours ago
 Qamar stresses to broaden partnership with EU

Qamar stresses to broaden partnership with EU

3 hours ago
 ROCOR to Elect New Primate During Next Council of ..

ROCOR to Elect New Primate During Next Council of Bishops in September

3 hours ago
 Govt decides to take hard decisions in national in ..

Govt decides to take hard decisions in national interest: Khawaja Muhammad Asif ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.