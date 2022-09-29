Biden, DeSantis Discuss Steps to Support Florida in Response to Hurricane Ian

US President Joe Biden has discussed ongoing efforts to respond to Hurricane Ian in a call with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the White House announced on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden has discussed ongoing efforts to respond to Hurricane Ian in a call with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the White House announced on Thursday.

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday. Biden declared a "major disaster" in this state.

"The President spoke this morning with Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida to discuss the steps the Biden-Harris Administration is taking to support Florida in response to Hurricane Ian, including the issuance of a Disaster Declaration this morning," the press release said.

Biden told DeSantis he is sending the FEMA Administrator to Florida on Friday to check in on response efforts and see where additional support is needed.

"The President and Governor committed to continued close coordination," the release added.

As of Thursday morning, the hurricane has left almost 2.6 million people without electricity in Florida, the PowerOutage.us web portal said. Another 240,000 customers have experienced power outages in Puerto Rico, while over 15,500 people are without power in Georgia and both Carolinas.