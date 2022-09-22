Biden-Guterres Meeting on UNGA Margins Focuses on Ukraine, Grain Deal - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) US President Joe Biden and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly debate discussed Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and the UN-brokered initiative to facilitate exports of grain from the country, the White House said on Wednesday.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. met today with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres during the UN General Assembly in New York," the White House said in a press release. "The leaders reaffirmed the strong partnership between the United States and the United Nations.

They discussed pressing issues facing the UN, including ... Ukraine."

The two leaders also went over the UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative, the release said.

Biden and Guterres underscored the need for the international community to address the global climate and food security crisis, the release said.

Biden announced earlier in the day that the United States will provide nearly $3 billion to address global food insecurity this year.