China Calls Germany Spy Claims 'pure Fabrication'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2024 | 01:10 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Beijing on Friday said claims that Chinese spies were operating in Germany following four arrests were "pure fabrication".
"The so-called Chinese spy case is pure fabrication," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, adding: "China has already made stern representations to the German side over Germany's baseless accusations."
On Thursday Germany's ambassador to Beijing said she had been summoned by Chinese authorities over the arrests of four Germans on suspicion of spying for China.
Three people arrested in western Germany on Monday faced accusations of passing information on maritime technology to China.
And on Tuesday, an assistant to a German member of the European Parliament was detained on the suspicion he was sharing details of proceedings in the assembly with Beijing and spying on Chinese opposition figures in Germany.
"China resolutely opposes any smearing and slander against China," Wang said.
He added that Beijing "requests that Germany be vigilant against attempts to harm bilateral relations" and "stop the anti-China political farce".
