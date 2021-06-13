Biden Hails 'Extraordinary, Collaborative, and Productive' G7 Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Sunday praised the G7 summit in the UK's Cornwall, describing the event as "extraordinary, collaborative, and productive."

"We've just wrapped up what has been an extraordinary, collaborative, and productive meeting of the G7.

Everyone at the table understood and understands both the seriousness and the challenges we are up against, and the responsibility of our proud democracies to step up and deliver for the rest of the world," Biden told at a press conference.

Sunday is the final day of the G7 summit, which was held from Friday in the southwestern English county of Cornwall and brought together the delegations from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Australia, South Korea, India, and South Africa were the guest nations.