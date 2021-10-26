UrduPoint.com

Biden Has Concerns About Power Of Social Media, Disinformation On Platforms - White House

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 08:57 PM

Biden Has Concerns About Power of Social Media, Disinformation on Platforms - White House

US President Joe Biden has concerns about the power of social media platforms and the disinformation hosted on them, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday during a press briefing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) US President Joe Biden has concerns about the power of social media platforms and the disinformation hosted on them, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday during a press briefing.

"As the President has said before, he has concerns about the power of social media platforms, and the lack of progress in addressing issues like vaccine disinformation and election disinformation," Psaki said.

Biden has talked about his support in the past for reforms to Section 230, which provides social media sites with immunity from liability for what people post on their platforms, and that remains his position, the spokeswoman added. Some of the revelations coming from leaked Facebook documents and whistleblowers are reminders of the need for such reforms, she noted.

Related Topics

Election Social Media Facebook Immunity White House Progress Post From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021:Pakistan to chase the target of ..

T20 World Cup 2021:Pakistan to chase the target of 135 runs in clash with New Ze ..

8 minutes ago
 Hunger not only about undernourishment: Indonesian ..

Hunger not only about undernourishment: Indonesian CG

33 seconds ago
 US Can Have Constructive Talks With Russia, China ..

US Can Have Constructive Talks With Russia, China on Aid to Afghans at G20 - Whi ..

35 seconds ago
 All political parties on same page regarding Kashm ..

All political parties on same page regarding Kashmir issue: Shehryar

37 seconds ago
 Ukrainian Military Denies Reports About Capture of ..

Ukrainian Military Denies Reports About Capture of Staromarievka Settlement in D ..

4 minutes ago
 New era of prosperity to start very soon: CM Punja ..

New era of prosperity to start very soon: CM Punjab

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.