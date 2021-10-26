Biden Has Concerns About Power of Social Media, Disinformation on Platforms - White House

US President Joe Biden has concerns about the power of social media platforms and the disinformation hosted on them, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday during a press briefing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) US President Joe Biden has concerns about the power of social media platforms and the disinformation hosted on them, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday during a press briefing.

"As the President has said before, he has concerns about the power of social media platforms, and the lack of progress in addressing issues like vaccine disinformation and election disinformation," Psaki said.

Biden has talked about his support in the past for reforms to Section 230, which provides social media sites with immunity from liability for what people post on their platforms, and that remains his position, the spokeswoman added. Some of the revelations coming from leaked Facebook documents and whistleblowers are reminders of the need for such reforms, she noted.