UrduPoint.com

Biden Has 'Frog In Throat' Cold, Tested Negative For COVID-19 - White House Doctor

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 01:20 AM

Biden Has 'Frog in Throat' Cold, Tested Negative For COVID-19 - White House Doctor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) President Joe Biden  is suffering from nasal congestion creating a "frog in the throat " effect but has tested negative for 19 respiratory pathogens including COVID-19, official White House physician  Dr. Kevin O'Connor said on Friday.

"As is readily apparent, President Biden is experiencing some increased nasal congestion this week," O'Connor said in a statement. "This can be heard in his voice and he is feeling the colloquially well-known 'frog in one's throat.'"

O'Connor said Biden tested negative for the novel coronavirus and other coronaviruses, influenza and streptococcus three times this week.

The president's treatment will include common over the counter medications for symptoms, he said.

Earlier on Friday Biden said the reason for his hoarse voice was because he had gotten a cold and assured Americans that he was well and getting tested for the coronavirus every day.

Biden explained that his one-and-a-half year old grandson liked to kiss everybody and was doing that despite his grandfather having a cold. 

Related Topics

White House Influenza From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Doctors in England to Provide Less Care During COV ..

Doctors in England to Provide Less Care During COVID-19 Booster Drive - Reports

59 minutes ago
 Police trace missing children who were on 'walking ..

Police trace missing children who were on 'walking trip' to Bahawalpur

59 minutes ago
 Azam Khan Swati pays visit to Chaman Railway Stati ..

Azam Khan Swati pays visit to Chaman Railway Station

59 minutes ago
 Russian Fighters Scrambled to Escort US Spy Planes ..

Russian Fighters Scrambled to Escort US Spy Planes Over Black Sea - Defense Mini ..

1 hour ago
 FBR assures to provide all facilities at Pakistan- ..

FBR assures to provide all facilities at Pakistan-Iran boarder for strengthening ..

1 hour ago
 Tunisia Reports First Positive Case of Omicron Str ..

Tunisia Reports First Positive Case of Omicron Strain

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.