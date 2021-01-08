UrduPoint.com
Biden Picks Ex-CIA Analyst Kendall-Taylor As Russia Director At NSC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) US President-elect Joe Biden picked former intelligence official Andrea Kendall-Taylor for the position Senior Director for Russia and Central Asia at the National Security Council, Biden's campaign announced in a statement on Friday.

"Andrea Kendall-Taylor is the Russia policy lead for the Biden-Harris Transition.

She previously served as a senior intelligence officer both as Deputy National Intelligence Officer for Russia and Eurasia at the National Intelligence Council in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and a senior analyst at the Central Intelligence Agency," the statement said.

In the current NSC, Russia's portfolio falls under the purview of Senior Director for European and Russian affairs, a position held until recently by Ryan Tully.

