Biden Says Chinese President Xi 'Truly Believes' in Future Determined by Oligarchs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) US President Joe Biden said that his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping truly believes in a future determined by oligarchs and not democracies.

"I talked to Xi, Xi Jinping in China, who I know well, we don't agree on a lot of things, he's a bright and really tough guy. He truly believes that the 21st century will be determined by oligarchs, not a joke," Biden said at a CNN Townhall on Wednesday. "Democracies cannot function in the 21st century, the argument is, because things are moving so rapidly that you can't pull together a nation that is divided to get a consensus on acting quickly.

"

Biden added that leaders such as Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin are betting on autocracies, and that democracy must demonstrate that they can "stand up" and get something done.

The statement comes following news earlier on Wednesday that Biden intends to look for opportunities to engage with Xi, although no formal decisions have been made.