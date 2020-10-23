WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Former Vice President Joe Biden said that he will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on the condition that Pyongyang draws down its nuclear capability during the final presidential debate.

"On the condition that [Kim] would agree to drawing down his nuclear capacity," Biden said on Thursday, responding to moderator Kristen Welker's question under what condition the Democratic candidate would meet with the North Korean leader should he assume presidency.

US President Donald Trump defended his North Korean strategy saying that he has a working relationship with Kim, who he described as a "different kind of a guy," and averted a potential nuclear war that would have left millions dead.