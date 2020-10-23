UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Says Meeting With North Korea's Kim Conditional On Denuclearization

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 07:10 AM

Biden Says Meeting With North Korea's Kim Conditional on Denuclearization

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Former Vice President Joe Biden said that he will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on the condition that Pyongyang draws down its nuclear capability during the final presidential debate.

"On the condition that [Kim] would agree to drawing down his nuclear capacity," Biden said on Thursday, responding to moderator Kristen Welker's question under what condition the Democratic candidate would meet with the North Korean leader should he assume presidency.

US President Donald Trump defended his North Korean strategy saying that he has a working relationship with Kim, who he described as a "different kind of a guy," and averted a potential nuclear war that would have left millions dead.

Related Topics

Dead Nuclear Trump Pyongyang Million

Recent Stories

Dubai real estate transactions valued at AED4 bn d ..

6 hours ago

Dubaiâ€™s Palm Fountain takes Guinness World Recor ..

6 hours ago

Dubai International Nutrition Congress 2020 focuse ..

7 hours ago

UAE calls for efforts to reduce Rohingya refugees& ..

7 hours ago

SheTrades MENA sessions held to empower the role o ..

7 hours ago

Saad Hariri named new Lebanese prime minister

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.