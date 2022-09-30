Biden Says Nord Stream Pipeline Incident 'Deliberate Act of Sabotage,' US Investigating

The United States considers explosions that disabled parts of the Nord Stream energy pipeline system between Russia and Europe a deliberate act of sabotage, although the US will soon send divers of its own to investigate details, President Joe Biden said on Friday

"You also asked me earlier about the pipeline, and let me say this: it was a deliberate act of sabotage, and now the Russians are pumping out disinformation and lies," Biden said following remarks on Hurricane Ian. "We will work with our allies to get to the bottom of exactly, precisely what happened .

.. and at the appropriate moment when things calm down, we're going to be sending divers down to find out exactly what happened."

The Biden administration has so far denied involvement in the attacks on both the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the US and its allies are switching from sanctions to destroying pan-European energy infrastructure. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office is investigating the incident as an act of international terrorism.