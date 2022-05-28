UrduPoint.com

Biden Says North Korea Joined US Sanctions Against Russia

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Biden Says North Korea Joined US Sanctions Against Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Friday that North Korea has supported the United States' sanctions against Russia.

"Did anybody think, I callEd for sanctions against Russia. In addition to NATO, that Australia, Japan, North Korea, some of the ASEAN countries, would stand up and support those sanctions," Biden said.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk republics requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The United States and its allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia. The sanctions have exacerbated the disruption of supply chains and led to a spike in food and energy prices worldwide. 

Related Topics

NATO Australia Ukraine Russia Luhansk Donetsk Japan United States North Korea February From

Recent Stories

Biden to Participate at Summit of Americas Held in ..

Biden to Participate at Summit of Americas Held in California in June - White Ho ..

38 minutes ago
 Rana Sanaullah asks Khan's party to avoid policy o ..

Rana Sanaullah asks Khan's party to avoid policy of agitation

38 minutes ago
 24 years of nuclear prowess "Youm-e-Takbeer" to be ..

24 years of nuclear prowess "Youm-e-Takbeer" to be observed on Saturday

38 minutes ago
 US Trade Regulators Probing Disclosure Timing of M ..

US Trade Regulators Probing Disclosure Timing of Musk Twitter Stock Purchase - L ..

38 minutes ago
 17 headless bodies discovered in east DR Congo

17 headless bodies discovered in east DR Congo

38 minutes ago
 US Will Continue to Seek Appropriate Chances to De ..

US Will Continue to Seek Appropriate Chances to Deter North Korea Militarily - P ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.