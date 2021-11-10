Biden says reversing US inflation spike a 'top priority'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Reversing the wave of inflation that drove US consumer prices to a 30-year high in October will be a "top priority," President Joe Biden said Wednesday.

"Inflation hurts Americans pocketbooks, and reversing this trend is a top priority for me," Biden said after government data showed consumer prices accelerated in October, rising 6.2 percent over the past year.