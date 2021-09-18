Biden Says UN Climate Report Represents 'Code Red for Humanity,' Calls for Action Now

US President Joe Biden on Friday has called for action following the publication of the United Nations' report on climate which he says represents a "code red" for humanity

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Friday has called for action following the publication of the United Nations' report on climate which he says represents a "code red" for humanity.

"The finding from the new Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change represents a code red for humanity and the time to act is really narrowing," Biden said during a virtual meeting with the Major Economies on Energy and Climate. "We have to act, all of us."

During Biden's remarks, a number of foreign leaders were present virtually, including from the United Kingdom, Argentina, South Korea, Mexico, Germany, China, and Russia.

The Presidents of the European Union Commission and European Council, and the Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres also took part in the meeting.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change found that the global temperature has increased by 0.99 degrees Celsius (1.78 degrees Fahrenheit) in the last 20 years, compared with the 1850-1900 period, and will keep rising and fueling highly destructive natural phenomena. The IPCC also reported that the sea level increased within the last hundred years, and the land biosphere underwent changes due to global warming.