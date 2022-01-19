UrduPoint.com

Biden Thanks Telecom Companies For Delaying 5G Deployment Around US Airports - Statement

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2022

Biden Thanks Telecom Companies for Delaying 5G Deployment Around US Airports - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) US President Joe Biden in a statement published Tuesday thanked telecom companies for delaying the deployment of 5G technology around key airports in order to avoid disruptions.

"I want to thank Verizon and AT&T for agreeing to delay 5G deployment around key airports and to continue working with the Department of Transportation on safe 5G deployment at this limited set of locations. This agreement will avoid potentially devastating disruptions to passenger travel, cargo operations, and our economic recovery, while allowing more than 90 percent of wireless tower deployment to occur as scheduled," Biden said.

The agreement protects flight safety, allows aviation operations to continue without significant disruption, and also brings more high-speed internet options to millions of Americans, Biden said.

Expanding 5G access and promoting competition in internet service are critical administration priorities, Biden added.

The White House will continue to engage with wireless carriers, airlines and aviation equipment manufacturers to chart a path forward for 5G deployment and reach a workable solution to its deployment around airports, Biden also said.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in November issued a special airworthiness information bulletin with recommended steps for pilots and manufacturers to take prior to the deployment of 5G networks. The FAA told operators to ensure their pilots are aware of the potential degradation of radio altimeter capabilities and any means to compensate for in-flight radio altimeter anomalies, including erroneous altimeter readings and loss of altimeter function.

