UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden To Keep Trump's Ambassador To Russia Pick - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 03:50 AM

Biden to Keep Trump's Ambassador to Russia Pick - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) US President Joe Biden will keep John Sullivan, a Trump appointee, Trump, as the United States' ambassador to Russia, CNN reported citing two senior administration officials.

Sullivan is viewed by the White House as a "steady hand" in Moscow, the report said on Monday amid raising tensions in US-Russia relations.

The decision comes as the Biden administration reviews the US ambassadorial positions around the world, although White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters earlier on Monday that the president has not made a decision regarding the "vast majority" of nominations.

Sullivan has been the United States' ambassador to Russia since December 2019.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia White House Trump United States December 2019

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed attends large-scale strategic train ..

54 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Ramadan greetings with ..

2 hours ago

Fencing fans&#039; attention turns to UAE as 2022 ..

3 hours ago

Protests erupt in different cities after detention ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders, peopl ..

5 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Moham ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.