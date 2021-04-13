(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) US President Joe Biden will keep John Sullivan, a Trump appointee, Trump, as the United States' ambassador to Russia, CNN reported citing two senior administration officials.

Sullivan is viewed by the White House as a "steady hand" in Moscow, the report said on Monday amid raising tensions in US-Russia relations.

The decision comes as the Biden administration reviews the US ambassadorial positions around the world, although White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters earlier on Monday that the president has not made a decision regarding the "vast majority" of nominations.

Sullivan has been the United States' ambassador to Russia since December 2019.