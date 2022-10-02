Biden to Visit Florida, Puerto Rico Affected by Hurricanes Next Week - Press Secretary

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2022) US President Joe Biden and his spouse Jill will travel to southeasternmost US state of Florida and Puerto Rico next week where Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Fiona have left devastating damage, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Sunday.

"On Monday, October 3, the President and the First Lady will travel to Puerto Rico. On Wednesday, October 5, the President and the First Lady will travel to Florida," Jean-Pierre tweeted.

Hurricane Ian made landfall in the US state of South Carolina on Friday, after causing major destruction in Florida on Wednesday and Thursday.

It was then downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone and moved into south-central Virginia on Saturday. Ian claimed the lives of 77 people in Florida and North Carolina, according to US media reports. Massive power outages have occurred both in Cuba and in the United States as a result of Ian's impact.

Hurricane Fiona swept Puerto Rico on September 18, causing a power outage across the entire territory of the island. The hurricane was accompanied by record rainfall in some regions. Biden has promised a major boost of Federal aid to the Caribbean island.