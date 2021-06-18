Biden Wants JCPOA Revived Before New Iranian President Takes Over in 6 Weeks - Reports

US President Joe Biden wants the Iran nuclear agreement revived before a new president assumes power in six weeks, Axios reported on Friday citing a US official familiar with the matter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden wants the Iran nuclear agreement revived before a new president assumes power in six weeks, Axios reported on Friday citing a US official familiar with the matter.

The Biden administration is concerned that it will become more difficult to finalize the Iran nuclear agreement negotiations before a new government comes to power in Tehran in August.