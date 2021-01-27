UrduPoint.com
Biden Will Purchase Extra 200Mln Vaccine Doses To Reach 600Mln By Summer - White House

Faizan Hashmi 4 seconds ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 03:10 AM

Biden Will Purchase Extra 200Mln Vaccine Doses to Reach 600Mln by Summer - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The Biden administration is working to purchase additional 200 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccines to reach 600 million doses this summer and vaccinate 300 million people, the White House said in a press release.

"The Biden-Harris administration is working to purchase an additional 100 million doses of each of the two food and Drug Administration-authorized vaccines - Pfizer and Moderna," the release said on Tuesday. "This increase the total vaccine order for the US by 50 percent, from 400 million to 600 million with these additional doses expected to deliver this summer."

The release added that with the additional doses the United States will have enough vaccines to fully vaccinate 300 million Americans by the end of the summer.

