Bidens' German Shepherd Champ Dies at 13

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden's German shepherd Champ died in the White House aged 13, he and First Lady Jill Biden said on Saturday.

"Our hearts are heavy today as we let you all know that our beloved German Shepherd, Champ, passed away peacefully at home," the joint statement read.

Champ was the older of the two German Shepherds owned by the Bidens. Unlike Major, he was not involved in any public incidents, such as biting, after moving to the White House with the first couple.