UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bidens' German Shepherd Champ Dies At 13

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 10:59 PM

Bidens' German Shepherd Champ Dies at 13

US President Joe Biden's German shepherd Champ died in the White House aged 13, he and First Lady Jill Biden said on Saturday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden's German shepherd Champ died in the White House aged 13, he and First Lady Jill Biden said on Saturday.

"Our hearts are heavy today as we let you all know that our beloved German Shepherd, Champ, passed away peacefully at home," the joint statement read.

Champ was the older of the two German Shepherds owned by the Bidens. Unlike Major, he was not involved in any public incidents, such as biting, after moving to the White House with the first couple.

Related Topics

White House German Died All

Recent Stories

Today PSL 6 Match 30 Islamabad United Vs. Multan S ..

38 minutes ago

Amir was dropped due to performance, injuries but ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister congratulates Raisi on "landmark vi ..

2 minutes ago

PML-N should examine the looted wealth, instead of ..

2 minutes ago

Human Rights Group Urges for Probe Into Alleged Cr ..

6 minutes ago

Police recover Car stolen 17 years ago, arrests tw ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.