Bill Gates Says Contracted COVID-19 With Mild Symptoms

Published May 11, 2022

Microsoft co-founder, billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates said on Wednesday that he has contracted COVID-19 and quarantined at home

"I've tested positive for COVID. I'm experiencing mild symptoms and am following the experts' advice by isolating until I'm healthy again," Gates tweeted.

The billionaire added that he is fully vaccinated and has access to testing and "great medical care."

He has been an active participant in the global effort to distribute COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines with his Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation working with the UN-chaired Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator and the COVAX facility.

Gates also published a book titled "How to Prevent the Next Pandemic" earlier in May.

