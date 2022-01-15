Bipartisan Group of US Senators to Travel to Ukraine on Sunday - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) A bipartisan group of US senators will visit Ukraine on Sunday following a week of security talks between NATO countries and Russia to resolve tensions in Eastern Europe, Politico reported on Friday citing sources.

Politico reported that Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Robert Portman, Chris Murphy, and Kevin Cramer will be making the trip to Ukraine on Sunday and expect to return to Washington on Tuesday.