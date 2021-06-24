UrduPoint.com
Black Sea Incident Questions Relevance Of Russia-NATO Act - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

Black Sea Incident Questions Relevance of Russia-NATO Act - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The incident with a UK navy destroyer in the Black Sea puts into question the relevance of the Russia-NATO act, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Tuesday.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday that the Black Sea Fleet and the border security forces had expelled the HMS Defender destroyer that entered Russia's territorial waters.

While the UK Ministry of Defense rejects Russia's account of the incident, saying it was a peaceful passage and no warning shots were fired, the BBC broadcaster published a video of the destroyer entering the Black Sea that is at odds with the official statements by London.

"Such actions call into question the relevance of the most fundamental document - the Russia-NATO act. We proceed from the fact that it must be respected, but the question cannot but arise, how, say, permanent rotation differs from the permanent presence," Grushko said.

