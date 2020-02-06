Blasts Heard in Damascus, Syrian Air Defense Systems Repelling Missile Attack - Reports

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) A Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday that several explosions had been heard in Damascus, while Syrian media said that the national air defense systems were repelling a missile attack.

The state-run Al-Ikhbariya broadcaster was the first one, which reported about the attack, while the SANA news agency later specified that it was being carried out by Israel.