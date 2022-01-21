UrduPoint.com

Blinken Promised To Provide Response To Russia's Security Proposals Next Week - Lavrov

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Blinken Promised to Provide Response to Russia's Security Proposals Next Week - Lavrov

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken promised to provide a written response to Moscow's security proposals next week.

Lavrov and Blinken held a meeting in Geneva on Friday.

"We had an interim meeting. Anthony Blinken told me that he is satisfied with the exchange of views that took place, which will help them next week, it has already been emphasized several times, to provide us with a written response," Lavrov told a press conference.

Related Topics

Exchange Moscow Russia Geneva

Recent Stories

Opp lacks courage to listen to govt, says Hammad A ..

Opp lacks courage to listen to govt, says Hammad Azhar

10 minutes ago
 ECC approves export of selected commodities to Afg ..

ECC approves export of selected commodities to Afghanistan

24 minutes ago
 Anisimova stuns Osaka in third round to set up Bar ..

Anisimova stuns Osaka in third round to set up Barty showdown

8 minutes ago
 Winder Dam to irrigate over 10,000 acres barren la ..

Winder Dam to irrigate over 10,000 acres barren land in Lasbela

8 minutes ago
 Rice valuing 1.066 billion exported in first half ..

Rice valuing 1.066 billion exported in first half of FY 2021-22

8 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Friday

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.