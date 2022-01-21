GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken promised to provide a written response to Moscow's security proposals next week.

Lavrov and Blinken held a meeting in Geneva on Friday.

"We had an interim meeting. Anthony Blinken told me that he is satisfied with the exchange of views that took place, which will help them next week, it has already been emphasized several times, to provide us with a written response," Lavrov told a press conference.