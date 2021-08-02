Blinken Says Reports of Taliban Atrocities 'Disturbing,' Unacceptable

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) The United States condemns reports of atrocities committed by the Taliban terror group (banned in Russia) in areas where it is advancing as disturbing and unacceptable, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"We've seen the reports of atrocities being committed by the Taliban in various places where they are on the offensive and these reports are deeply disturbing totally unacceptable," Blinken told reporters.