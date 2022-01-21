Blinken says to share 'ideas', continue talks with Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday the United States will share written ideas with Russia next week, as he voiced hope for more diplomacy on the Ukraine crisis following talks in Geneva.

"We didn't expect any major breakthroughs to happen today, but I believe we are now on a clear path in terms of understanding each other's concerns and each other's positions," Blinken told reporters after a meeting with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that he described as "frank and substantive".

Blinken confirmed that the United States will present a written paper to Russia next week.

But he did not describe it as a direct response to sweeping security proposals put forward last month by Moscow, saying Washington would raise its own issues.

"We anticipate that we will be able to share with Russia our concerns and ideas in more detail in writing next week and we agreed to further discussions after that," Blinken said.