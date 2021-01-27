UrduPoint.com
Blinken Sworn In As 71st US Secretary Of State

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 11:29 PM

Blinken Sworn In as 71st US Secretary of State

Newly appointed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was officially sworn into office on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Newly appointed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was officially sworn into office on Wednesday.

He became the 71st Secretary of State in the nation's history.

Wednesday became Blinken's first working day at the State Department after his nomination was confirmed by the Senate for the Secretary of State position.

In introductory remarks to State Department personnel, Blinken said the world needs American leadership to address global challenges.

More Stories From World

