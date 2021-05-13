(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed the United States' "strong support" for Israel's right to defend itself from ongoing rocket attacks, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"The Secretary expressed his concerns regarding the barrage of rocket attacks on Israel, his condolences for the lives lost as a result, and the United States' strong support for Israel's right to defend itself," Price said.