- Home
- World
- News
- Blinken Tells Netanyahu US Strongly Supports Israel's Right to Self-Defense - State Dept.
Blinken Tells Netanyahu US Strongly Supports Israel's Right To Self-Defense - State Dept.
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 01:27 AM
Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed the United States' "strong support" for Israel's right to defend itself from ongoing rocket attacks, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed the United States' "strong support" for Israel's right to defend itself from ongoing rocket attacks, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.
"The Secretary expressed his concerns regarding the barrage of rocket attacks on Israel, his condolences for the lives lost as a result, and the United States' strong support for Israel's right to defend itself," Price said.