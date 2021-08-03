Blinken to Discuss China, COVID Vaccine Access With ASEAN States - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will discuss issues ranging from China, to COVID vaccine access, to people-to-people ties with member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) later this week, a senior State Department official told reporters.

"[Blinken] intends to take the momentum from the July 13 meeting to address many of the pressing issue facing the countries of Southeast Asia today, including COVID-19, vaccine access, economic recovery, the climate crisis, the situation in Burma, and PRC coercion in the South China Sea and Mekong subregion," the official said on Monday.

Blinken will also discuss cybersecurity, the digital economy, alleged human rights violations in China, and the US commitment to people-to-people ties.