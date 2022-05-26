Blinken to Say US Ready to Increase Direct Contact With China on Full Range of Issues

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2022 | 06:54 PM

The United States stands ready to boost direct communication with Beijing on a broad range of issues and hopes this will happen, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will say on Thursday in a major policy speech on China

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) The United States stands ready to boost direct communication with Beijing on a broad range of issues and hopes this will happen, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will say on Thursday in a major policy speech on China.

"We stand ready to increase our direct communication with Beijing across a full range of issues. We hope that can happen," Blinken will say, according to excerpts of the speech provided by the State Department.

