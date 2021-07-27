Blinken Urges Tunisia President to Have Dialogue With All Political Actors - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Tunisian President Kais Saied over the telephone and urged him to maintain open dialogue with all political actors amid the unrest in the country, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press release.

"Secretary Antony J. Blinken spoke with Tunisian President Kais Saied today," Price said on Monday.

"The Secretary urged President Saied to maintain open dialogue with all political actors and the Tunisian people, noting that the United States would continue to monitor the situation and stay engaged."

Anti-government protests erupted in Tunisia on Sunday after Saied dismissed Prime Minister Hicham Mechichi and froze parliament operations for 30 days while also lifting lawmaker immunity. Saied said he would assume executive power alongside a new prime minister who is yet to be appointed.