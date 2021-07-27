UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blinken Urges Tunisia President To Have Dialogue With All Political Actors - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 03:00 AM

Blinken Urges Tunisia President to Have Dialogue With All Political Actors - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Tunisian President Kais Saied over the telephone and urged him to maintain open dialogue with all political actors amid the unrest in the country, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press release.

"Secretary Antony J. Blinken spoke with Tunisian President Kais Saied today," Price said on Monday.

"The Secretary urged President Saied to maintain open dialogue with all political actors and the Tunisian people, noting that the United States would continue to monitor the situation and stay engaged."

Anti-government protests erupted in Tunisia on Sunday after Saied dismissed Prime Minister Hicham Mechichi and froze parliament operations for 30 days while also lifting lawmaker immunity. Saied said he would assume executive power alongside a new prime minister who is yet to be appointed.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Immunity Price Tunisia United States Sunday All

Recent Stories

Interior Ministry participates in global operation ..

3 hours ago

Kashmiris reject opposition's narrative aimed at d ..

2 hours ago

Shafqat discusses educational collaboration with U ..

2 hours ago

Ziaullah Langu condemns Quetta blast

2 hours ago

Security arrangements for Muharram in Sindh review ..

2 hours ago

US in Touch With Tunisian Leaders, Worried About U ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.