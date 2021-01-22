Body of Third Person Who Died in Rockslide at Russian Coal Mine Was Found - Investigators

KEMEROVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Rescuers found the body of the third miner who died in the rockslide at a coal mine in Russia's Kemerovo region, the local department of the investigative committee told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the committee reported that two people were killed in the incident at the Siberian coal mine, 41 people were evacuated and one person remained missing.

"The location of the third miner's body was established, mine-rescuers are currently lifting it to the surface," the Russian Investigative Committee's office in the Kemerovo region said.

A criminal case was initiated under Part 3 of Article 217 of the Russian Criminal Code (Violation of industrial safety requirements for hazardous production facilities, resulting in the death of two or more persons by negligence). A commission, headed by the regional minister of the coal industry, is working at the site of the incident.