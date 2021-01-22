UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Body Of Third Person Who Died In Rockslide At Russian Coal Mine Was Found - Investigators

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 10:30 AM

Body of Third Person Who Died in Rockslide at Russian Coal Mine Was Found - Investigators

KEMEROVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Rescuers found the body of the third miner who died in the rockslide at a coal mine in Russia's Kemerovo region, the local department of the investigative committee told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the committee reported that two people were killed in the incident at the Siberian coal mine, 41 people were evacuated and one person remained missing.

"The location of the third miner's body was established, mine-rescuers are currently lifting it to the surface," the Russian Investigative Committee's office in the Kemerovo region said.

A criminal case was initiated under Part 3 of Article 217 of the Russian Criminal Code (Violation of industrial safety requirements for hazardous production facilities, resulting in the death of two or more persons by negligence). A commission, headed by the regional minister of the coal industry, is working at the site of the incident.

Related Topics

Russia Died Kemerovo SITE Criminals Industry

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 22, 2021 in Pakistan

18 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Significant drop in temperatures expected over com ..

9 hours ago

14th Asian Financial Forum attracts 63,000-plus vi ..

9 hours ago

AED19.7 bn in credit facilities to non-resident cl ..

10 hours ago

Etihad Credit Insurance collaborates with Masdar t ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.