Boeing Safety In Spotlight At US Senate Hearing
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2024 | 09:50 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Boeing is expected to face a bruising once-over Wednesday as company critics testify at a US Senate hearing, including an employee who has characterized the top-selling 787 as prone to disaster.
In a preview of his congressional testimony, Boeing engineer Sam Salehpour said in an interview broadcast Tuesday night that the 787 Dreamliner should be grounded immediately because of the risk it could "fall apart" mid-air, he told NBC.
Boeing, which has faced significant scrutiny since a near-catastrophic incident in January, sought on Monday to proactively defend itself, hosting a media event with two senior engineers who provided detailed explanations attesting to aircraft safety and rebutting Salehpour's claims.
Wednesday's hearing, titled "Examining Boeing's Broken Safety Culture: Firsthand Accounts," will be chaired by Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, who has described Salehpour's allegations as "deeply serious.
"
"If Boeing continues to disregard safety and quality and put profits over everything else, the public's endangered because it creates gaps in the manufacturing integrity," Blumenthal said on Connecticut Public Radio.
Besides Salehpour, the witness list includes former engineers with Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) who now work at the Foundation for Aviation Safety, which has also criticized Boeing's practices.
The fourth listed witness is former pilot Shawn Pruchnicki, now at Ohio State University, who expressed skepticism about Boeing's statements in a recent CNN interview.
Boeing representatives will not testify at the hearing, but the company said it is cooperating with the inquiry.
"We have offered to provide documents, testimony and technical briefings, and are in discussions with the Subcommittee regarding next steps," a spokesman said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024
Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid
France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF
UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank
COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors
Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024
PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: Senator Talal Chaudhry
Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'
Hub rally on April 28
Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of close cooperation: Prime Ministe ..
Erdogan says Netanyahu to blame for Iran's attack on Israel
More Stories From World
-
Tennessee VW workers hold key unionization vote2 minutes ago
-
Thousands rally in Georgia as parliament debates 'foreign influence' law3 minutes ago
-
Clark Kent lookalike turns accidental superhero in Brazil13 minutes ago
-
Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid23 minutes ago
-
Australia's Great Barrier Reef struggles to survive1 hour ago
-
Dortmund sink Atletico to reach Champions League semi-finals1 hour ago
-
Tokyo stocks open higher1 hour ago
-
In Tajikistan, climate migrants flee threat of fatal landslides1 hour ago
-
Anxiety over Middle East hits stocks in Europe, Asia1 hour ago
-
Drought-hit Colombia halts electricity exports to Ecuador2 hours ago
-
'We always believed', says Dembele after PSG comeback2 hours ago
-
'Very bad' referee ended Barca's challenge, says coach Xavi2 hours ago