Bogota Mayor Says Second Child Dies After Terror Blast In Capital

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Bogota Mayor Says Second Child Dies After Terror Blast in Capital

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The death toll from an explosion near a police station in Colombia's capital Bogota has risen to two after another child, a five-year-old girl, died from her wounds, city mayor Claudia Lopez Hernandez said on Monday.

The blast that occurred in Bogota's southern Arborizadora Alta neighborhood on Saturday killed a 12-year-old boy and left 35 people injured.

The militants from Front 33, a dissident group from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), took responsibility for the attack.

"With pain, we have to announce that Salome Rangel Molina, aged five, passed away this morning," Lopez tweeted.

FARC was created in 1964 as a left-wing armed force operating against the Colombian government. In 2017, after a disarmament process, it became the Common Alternative Revolutionary Force political party. Nevertheless, some members have refused to lay down arms and continue their terrorist activities.

