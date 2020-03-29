Bolivia Registers First Death From Coronavirus-Related Complications - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) The Bolivian Health Ministry confirmed the first death of a patient with coronavirus on Sunday.

"This is a 78-year-old woman who became infected from a person who had coronavirus. The death was registered at 06.

30 [10:30 GMT] in the morning today," the ministry wrote on its official Twitter page.

Earlier this week, the Bolivian authorities declared a state of emergency in the country and closed all borders due to the spread of COVID-19.

Bolivia has so far confirmed 81 cases of the coronavirus disease, according to the Johns Hopkins University's real-time tracker.