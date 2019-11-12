UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivia's Morales Arrives In Mexico After Receiving Political Asylum

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 11:31 PM

Bolivia's Morales Arrives in Mexico After Receiving Political Asylum

Ousted Bolivian President Evo Morales arrived into Mexico on Tuesday where he was greeted by Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, a Sputnik correspondent reported from tarmac

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Ousted Bolivian President Evo Morales arrived into Mexico on Tuesday where he was greeted by Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, a Sputnik correspondent reported from tarmac.

Morales descended from the plane and waved to journalists who were waiting for his arrival in Mexico City.

He was accompanied by his deputy.

The former Bolivian leader claimed that Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's decision to grant him political asylum saved his life as he was targeted for an assassination.

Related Topics

Mexico City Mexico From

Recent Stories

EU Parliament Should Have Decided on Mandate of Ja ..

2 minutes ago

Israeli Justice Ministry Confirms Russian National ..

2 minutes ago

About 190 Rockets Fired From Gaza Toward Israel on ..

2 minutes ago

PIA operational losses reduced to Rs 1.5 bn: Air M ..

2 minutes ago

Neither deal nor NRO in Nawaz case: Interior Minis ..

5 seconds ago

Top Secret US Intelligence Troops Ordered to Use P ..

6 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.