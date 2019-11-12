Ousted Bolivian President Evo Morales arrived into Mexico on Tuesday where he was greeted by Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, a Sputnik correspondent reported from tarmac

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Ousted Bolivian President Evo Morales arrived into Mexico on Tuesday where he was greeted by Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, a Sputnik correspondent reported from tarmac.

Morales descended from the plane and waved to journalists who were waiting for his arrival in Mexico City.

He was accompanied by his deputy.

The former Bolivian leader claimed that Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's decision to grant him political asylum saved his life as he was targeted for an assassination.